Tanzanian govt seeks $785million World Bank loan

Tanzania’s government is seeking a 785 million US dollar soft loan from the World Bank to execute development projects in the next fiscal year.

Finance and Planning Minister, Philip Mpango, says the projects include implementation of the second and third

phase of the Bus Rapid Transit in Dar es Salaam which is expected to cost 425 million dollars.

While the Expansion of the Dar es Salaam port requires 600 million US dollars.

According to the Minister, discussions are also underway to secure funds for construction of an interchange at Ubungo.

