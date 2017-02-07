Tanzanian President John Magufuli has ordered crack down on the drugs trade and said no one should be spared, even if they are top politicians or their relatives.

Magufuli, nicknamed “The Bulldozer” for the way he pushes through projects, has launched a drive against corruption, tax evasion and poaching since taking office in November 2015.

His new drive against drugs reflects growing international concerns that East Africa is being used by traffickers.

While most Europe-bound Afghan heroin still goes through Iran and the Balkans, a spate of record-size hauls near Kenya and Tanzania has raised fears East Africa is seen as an easier route because of porous borders and weak maritime surveillance.

“In this war against narcotics, no one is too prominent to be arrested even if they are politicians, security officers, cabinet ministers or the child of a prominent person,” Magufuli told the heads of the defence and security forces.

In his speech at the presidential State House, he said that “even if my wife, Janeth, is involved” she should be arrested.

Tanzanians have long complained that top officials or those with government connections have often been spared prosecution for corruption and other crimes.

The post Tanzanian president declares war against drug traffickers appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.