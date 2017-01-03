Tax cut seen lifting soy planting in No.3 exporter Argentina

Argentina will cut its soybean export tax by 12 percentage points to 18 percent by 2020, the government said on Monday, a move expected to spur more planting in the South American grains powerhouse at a time of rising world food demand.

The decree, published in the government’s official gazette, sets out a plan for shaving 0.5 percentage point from the export levy every month in 2018 and 2019. In 2017 the tax will stay at 30 percent, having been cut from 35 percent a year ago soon after President Mauricio Macri took office.

A 2018 and 2019 slide in the export tax should spur farmers to plant more soy, perhaps to the detriment of other (Southern Hemisphere) summer crops like corn and sunflowers, said Esteban Copati, head analyst at the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange.

“It could also breathe life into farming in marginal growing area in northeast and northwest Argentina. More planting area could elevate our national production and generate a higher exportable surplus,” Copati said.

