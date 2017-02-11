Tennis : Murray praises Federer, calls for Davis Cup reform

Andy Murray has attributed Roger Federer’s Australian Open success to his lay-off from the sport – and said other players may need to follow suit.

Murray will play with Federer in a UNICEF-backed charity event in Glasgow later this year, but advised the Swiss to stay away from deep fried Mars bars, a popular dish in parts of Scotland.

Speaking at the launch of a charity event in London, Murray also called for Davis Cup reform.

