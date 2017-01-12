Tennis : Sharapova returns four days before doping ban ends

Posted January 12, 2017 4:37 am by Comments

Maria Sharapova will make her return from doping ban in Stuttgart despite the tournament starting four days before her 15-month suspension ends.

The Porsche Grand Prix announced that it has given a wildcard to the former Wimbledon champion – despite her ban officially ending on April 26.

But she will not be allowed to practise at the Porsche Arena until the morning of her first match.

It will be her first event since last year’s Australian Open.

The 29-year-old won in Stuttgart three years in a row between 2012 and 2014.

The post Tennis : Sharapova returns four days before doping ban ends appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Russia backs Sharapova after doping failure Russian officials on Tuesday threw their backing behind tennis star Maria Sharapova after she failed a drug test at the...
  2. Sharapova slams I.T.F. after Doping ban reduction Maria Sharapova says the International Tennis Federation arbitration hearing was not neutral after seeing her doping ban reduced to 15...
  3. Tennis star, Sharapova, in doping scandal Sharapova first made the headlines in 2004 when, aged 17, she became the third youngest woman to win Wimbledon. The...
  4. Maria Sharapova banned from tennis for two years for anti-doping rule violation. Tennis Player and Five-times Grand Slam Champion, Maria Sharapova has been banned from tennis for two years for violating an...
  5. Sharapova doping ban appeal verdict to be given on Tuesday Maria Sharapova said she tested positive for banned substance Maria Sharapova will find out on Tuesday if her two-year doping...
  6. Sharapova out of Rio as CAS delays doping decision The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Monday it has put back its ruling on the two-year doping ban for...
  7. Sharapova’s doping ban cut to 15 months PHOTO:AFP Maria Sharapova had her two-year tennis ban for doping reduced to 15 months by the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration...
  8. Maria Sharapova Hit With Two-Year Tennis Ban After Positive Test Maria Sharapova was suspended from tennis for two years on Wednesday for testing positive for meldonium at the Australian Open,...
  9. Australian Open: Serena serves up glamour clash with Sharapova Serena Williams served up a glamour Australian Open quarter-final against arch-rival Maria Sharapova on Sunday as she looks to extend...
  10. Maria Sharapova picked for Russia’s Rio 2016 Olympics tennis team – despite drugs ban Russian Tennis star Maria Sharapova has been selected by the Russian tennis Federation to join its team to partake in...

< YOHAIG home