Maria Sharapova will make her return from doping ban in Stuttgart despite the tournament starting four days before her 15-month suspension ends.

The Porsche Grand Prix announced that it has given a wildcard to the former Wimbledon champion – despite her ban officially ending on April 26.

But she will not be allowed to practise at the Porsche Arena until the morning of her first match.

It will be her first event since last year’s Australian Open.

The 29-year-old won in Stuttgart three years in a row between 2012 and 2014.

The post Tennis : Sharapova returns four days before doping ban ends appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.