Tottenham Hotspur thrashed a depleted Watford 4-1 at Vicarage Road on Sunday to keep pace with Chelsea at the top of the Premier League.

Harry Kane and Dele Alli both scored twice as the visitors warmed up for their huge clash at home to Chelsea on Wednesday night in perfect style.

Younes Kaboul’s netted a late consolation for the Hornets.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have moved up to third in the table, 10 points behind leaders Chelsea, while Watford have dropped to 13th.

The post Tottenham maul depleted Watford at Vicarge road appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.