Tourists celebrate Christmas in West Bank City of Bethlehem

Christian pilgrims from around the world filled the square outside Bethlehem’s Church of Nativity in the site believed to be Jesus’ place of birth to celebrate Christmas.

Many flocked to see the Church of Nativity, a 4th-century attraction that was built over a grotto where Christian tradition says Jesus was born.

The church, on UNESCO’s list of endangered World Heritage sites, is currently undergoing its first comprehensive renovation since it was completed 1,700 years ago.

