Trial of Congolese former warlord Katanga resumes

The trial of Congolese former warlord, Germain Katanga, has resumed, as he faces new charges of war crimes and insurrection.

On Friday, Katanga appeared in court along with six co-accused, wanted for “war crimes, crimes against humanity and participation in an insurrection movement” in Ituri, where some 60 000 people died in fighting between 1999 and 2007.

The International Criminal Court sentenced Katanga to 12 years in prison in 2014, for a 2003 attack on a village in the mineral-rich Ituri province.

200 people died in that attack.

Already, he finished serving a reduced sentence in January 2016 in the DRC.

