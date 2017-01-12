Tunisia forward Wahbi Khazri fit for AFCON

Tunisia have received a boost ahead of the AFCON with star striker Wahbi Khazri declared fit despite suffering an ankle injury on Sunday.

The Sunderland winger was carried off on a stretcher in Cairo during Tunisia’s friendly against Egypt.

Khazri is one of Tunisia’s key players, even though he has had a lack of game time for his Premier League club over the last few months.

Tunisia will play Senegal, Algeria and Zimbabwe in Group B.

The Afcon will kick off on January the 14th.

