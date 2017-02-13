Tunisian security forces’ brutal tactics threaten reforms – Amnesty

Amnesty International says a rise in “brutal tactics” by Tunisian security forces in line with nationwide emergency laws to counter terrorism are threatening reforms in the country.

According to the group’s North Africa research director, Heba Morayef, a newly released report by Amnesty International exposes how entrenched impunity has fostered a culture in which violations by security forces have been able to thrive.

Since the 2011 revolution, Tunisia has been hit with several jihadist attacks that have killed more than 100 security operatives, civilians including 59 foreign tourists.

And authorities have hit back by imposing series of security measures. Tunisia has been under a continuous state of emergency since 12 presidential guards were killed in an attack in November, 2015.

