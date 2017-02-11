U.S. Oil Rig Count Up On Rising Oil Prices

The number of active oil and gas rigs in the United States increased again on Friday by 12, taking aim at earlier gains to both WTI and Brent crude oil benchmarks. Both benchmarks were trading up over 2% earlier on Friday after an International Energy Agency report showed that OPEC‘s supply-cut deal achieved a record initial compliance rate of 90 percent.

The total number of active oil and gas rigs in the United States is now 741, according to oilfield services provider Baker Hughes, which is 200 rigs above the rig count a year ago.

The number of oil rigs went up from 583 last week to 591 this week. The number of active oil rigs in the United States is now the highest since October 23, 2015.

Oil rigs have increased by 114 since the OPEC agreement was announced on November 30.

