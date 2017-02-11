UEFA to ask FIFA for 16 European teams at expanded 2026 World Cup

UEFA to ask FIFA for 16 European teams at expanded 2026 World Cup

European football’s governing body will ask for its teams to be given 16 places at the expanded 48-team 2026 World Cup.

Uefa will also request that the European teams who qualify are kept apart in the first stage.

The new-look tournament will begin with an initial round of 16 three-team groups, with 32 qualifiers going through to the knockout stage.

Thirteen European teams qualified for the last World Cup in Brazil in 2014, which was won by Germany.

Fifa is expected to confirm the quotas for each continental governing body in May.

