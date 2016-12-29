Uganda ministries may miss 2017 Budget allocations

Six Ugandan sectors may miss out on budget allocations over failure to comply with gender and equality requirements.

The Equal Opportunities Commission gives the directive.

The chairperson of the Commission, Sylvia Muwebwa Ntambi, said the sectors must not be issued certificates until the necessary requirements are fulfilled.

She explained that the purpose of the gender and equity assessment was to realize sustainable development under the National Development Plan of the government.

