Uganda receive funding from government ahead of AFCON

The Ugandan government has released funds for the national team’s Africa Cup of Nations campaign, totaling a sum which is considerably less than the Ugandan FA (Fufa) requested.
The government has given US$ 540,716 to help the Cranes at the tournament which kicks off in Gabon on 14 January.

Uganda’s State Minister for Sport, Charles Bakkabulindi, admitted the sum is much less than the US$ 2 million Fufa had wanted, but said the government also had to factor in other commitments.

Last month the Ugandan FA was facing a financial crisis with the FA’s head of Finance, Decolas Kiiza, saying they needed quick government intervention. The FA had to borrow funds to send the team to their training camp in Tunisia and now in the United Arab Emirates.

Uganda, who qualified for the Nations Cup after 39 years of waiting, will be based in Port-Gentil during the group phase of the 2017 tournament in Gabon.

They will open their campaign against Ghana on 17 January. The other teams in group D are Mali and Egypt.

