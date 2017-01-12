Ugandan MPs donate salary to help Cranes’ AFCON campaign

Members of Uganda’s parliament will donate a percentage of their January salary to help the Cranes’ campaign at the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.
Speaker of parliament, Rebecca Kadaga confirmed that the total amount to be collected from parliament will be 58,451 dollars.

Uganda’s government had only granted 540,716 dollars to the Football federation – well short of the 2million dollars FUFA requested.

The FA had to borrow funds to send the team to their training camp in the United Arab Emirates.

The Cranes qualified for the Nations Cup after 39 years of waiting.

