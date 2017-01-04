UK consumer credit grows at fastest pace in 11 years despite Brexit fears

Lending to Britons grew at the fastest pace in 11 years in November, offering another indication that consumer demand remained solid after Britain voted in favour of leaving the European Union in June.

According to data released on Wednesday (4 January) by the Bank of England (BoE), consumer credit rose by £1.93bn ($ 2.27bn) in November, compared with the £1.6bn recorded in the previous month and analysts’ expectations for an unchanged reading.

The latest increase also took the annual rate of growth to 10.9%, the highest on record since October 2005.

The BoE added net mortgage lending, which lags approvals, rose £3.16bn in November, the BoE said, slightly below the £3.5bn forecast.

Meanwhile, mortgage approvals rose from 67,371 in October to 67,505 in November, slightly weaker than the consensus expectation of an increase to 68,500.

