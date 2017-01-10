UK retail sales rise in December thanks to Christmas

UK retail sales witnessed a year-on-year increase of 1.7% in December on a total basis, which is much higher than the 1% increase it saw in December 2015. According to the latest BRC-KPMG Online Retail Sales Monitor, the rise was marginally lower than the three-month average of 1.8%.

The report that gives an insight on the retail industry’s performance showed that sales were much higher than the 12-month average of 1.2%.

However, December sales were much lower when compared on like-for-like basis – a measure which adjusts for new or divested businesses. As per this calculation, December retail sales were up by just 1% from December 2015.

