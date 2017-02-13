UN Security Council okays Somalia’s electoral process

The UN Security Council has welcomed the conclusion of the electoral process in Somalia and the election of President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed “Farmajo.”

In a statement read by Ambassador Volodymyr Yel-chenko of Ukraine, the council commended “the increased participation and representation of the people of Somalia in the electoral process”.

It also emphasised “the importance of governing in a spirit of national unity in an inclusive manner and of adhering to the political road map.

