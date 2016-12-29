Unclear weather frightens pilots at Lagos airport

Posted December 29, 2016 12:37 am by Comments

Strong harmattan haze has forced pilots of indigenous airlines to avoid landing at the Lagos and Abuja airports.

Report says that visibility was reduced in Lagos to 10 metres on Tuesday, far below the acceptable minimum level of 100 metres.

Dana Airlines’ flight from Abuja to Lagos was aborted from landing at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal in Lagos and was ordered to return to Abuja.

A Med-view Airline flight from Abuja to Lagos was said to have suffered a similar fate.

Nearly all flights to the South-South and South-East from Abuja were either cancelled or postponed indefinitely.

The spokesperson of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Sam Adurogboye, confirmed the development.

The post Unclear weather frightens pilots at Lagos airport appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. NCAA warns airlines, pilots against adverse weather THE Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has warned airlines and pilots to ensure they get adequate departure, en route and...
  2. Harmattan haze: Airlines abort landing at Lagos airport Akinpelu Dada and Oyetunji Abioye Pilots of indigenous airlines on Tuesday avoided landing at the Lagos airport due to poor...
  3. Pakistani pilots’ row with management grounds 51 flights Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority Some 51 flights scheduled by the Pakistani flag carrier have been cancelled in three days after...
  4. Ghana cancels domestic flights due to bad weather All domestic airlines in Ghana have cancelled their flights due to bad weather, local media reported Monday. A source at...
  5. NCAA Blames Bad Weather For Flight Cancellations The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has blamed bad weather conditions for the rescheduling/cancellation of flights in Nigeria and urged...
  6. Pilots on strike, Dana flights cancelled Pilots of Dana Airlines have embarked on an indefinite strike to protest non payment of their salaries. Following the pilots’...
  7. Harmattan: NCAA warns pilots about poor visibility Maureen Ihua-Maduenyi The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has issued a circular warning pilots about poor visibility brought about by harmattan...
  8. Stranded Arik Air Passengers Shut Down Abuja Airport Stranded passengers, who were scheduled to travel to Ibadan by Arik Air yesterday, but were left stranded for hours by...
  9. 3 pilots suspended for drinking to undergo psychiatric evaluation, says NCAA Three pilots who were suspended by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for allegedly taking alcohol before operating their flights...
  10. Workers foil plot to shut down Lagos airport Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos The Ayuba Wabba-led faction of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Thursday failed to carry...

< YOHAIG home