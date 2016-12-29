Unclear weather frightens pilots at Lagos airport

Strong harmattan haze has forced pilots of indigenous airlines to avoid landing at the Lagos and Abuja airports.

Report says that visibility was reduced in Lagos to 10 metres on Tuesday, far below the acceptable minimum level of 100 metres.

Dana Airlines’ flight from Abuja to Lagos was aborted from landing at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal in Lagos and was ordered to return to Abuja.

A Med-view Airline flight from Abuja to Lagos was said to have suffered a similar fate.

Nearly all flights to the South-South and South-East from Abuja were either cancelled or postponed indefinitely.

The spokesperson of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Sam Adurogboye, confirmed the development.

