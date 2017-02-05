UniCredit agrees job cuts with unions ahead of cash call start

Posted February 5, 2017 12:37 am by Comments

UniCredit agrees job cuts with unions ahead of cash call start

Italy’s biggest bank UniCredit (CRDI.MI) said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($ 14 billion) share issue next week.

dollars (1)

A total of 14,000 job cuts by 2019 are key to a business plan unveiled in December by UniCredit’s new chief executive, Jean Pierre Mustier, to bolster the bank’s balance sheet. The plan also includes the proposed sale of 17.7 billion euros in bad debts.

UniCredit has said it will book one-off restructuring costs of 1.7 billion euros in the fourth quarter to cut a total of 5,600 jobs.

“With the agreement defined today, the negotiations with the trade unions in the affected countries (Italy, Germany, Austria) have been completed,” the bank said in a statement. “(The plan’s) targets are confirmed.”

The cuts in Italy will be carried out on a voluntary basis and UniCredit has committed to hiring 1,300 people over the next three years.

“It’s a good accord which paves the way for the capital increase,” said Massimo Masi, secretary general at the UILCA bank workers’ union.

The post UniCredit agrees job cuts with unions ahead of cash call start appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Unicredit helps boost Europe’s bourses European shares rose yesterday, helped by a rally at Italy’s biggest bank UniCredit in response to plans to bolster its...
  2. Belgium agrees budget after tough talks on spending cuts Vice-Prime Minister and Minister of Employment, Economy and Consumer Affairs Kris Peeters (L) and Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel attend...
  3. Oil Rally Gains Momentum Ahead Of OPEC Cuts OPEC and non-OPEC cuts set to begin next week. The oil production cuts that OPEC and a handful of non-OPEC...
  4. Bank of Ghana cuts interest rate policy by 50 points The Bank of Ghana has cut its key interest rate policy by 50 basis points from 26 per cent to...
  5. NDIC cuts insurance premium for banks The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has reduced the insurance premium rate for all Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in Nigeria....
  6. Where are the Trade Unions? ONE permanent feature that has remained with most Nigerian workers is the pay-day ordeal. Except the few who get something...
  7. NUM to strike against job cuts at Sibanye Gold The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Monday more than 1 500 members will on Tuesday march against planned...
  8. Unions Call Nigeria’s Attention To Universal Health Coverage Health unions have come together and appealed to the Federal Government to pay attention to the issues of universal health...
  9. Mass Layoffs: Zimbabwean Trade Unions Seek Audience with Country’S Leader Trade Unions are seeking audience with President Mugabe saying he is the only one with the power to stop the...
  10. Unions ?protest ‘obnoxious’ tariff ?in Ondo Labour Unions in Ondo state, on Monday, grounded business and commercial activities ?in a peaceful mass demonstration against the astronomical...

< YOHAIG home