Usain Bolt insists on retiring after 2017 championships

Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt has no plans to extend his career beyond this year’s world championships in London and has ruled out a return to Australia for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.Bolt had his 2008 relay gold stripped last month after team mate Nesta Carter’s re-tested sample showed traces of a banned substance.

The 30-year-old Bolt also anchored the Jamaican relay team to his only Commonwealth Games gold in Glasgow in 2014 and organisers had hoped he might extend his career to the next edition on the Gold Coast in April 2018.

But Bolt insists on retiring after this year’s World Athletics Championships in London.

Bolt will lead an international team of “All Stars” in the Nitro Athletics series in the Australian city against four other teams representing England, China, New Zealand and Japan.

The first meeting is on Saturday, with a further two on February the 9th and 11th.

