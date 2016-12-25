Wolfsburg forward Draxler to join PSG in January

It has been confirmed that Germany forward Julian Draxler will join Paris Saint Germain from Wolfsburg in January.

The clubs did not give financial details of the deal but Draxler will sign a four and a half year contract next month.

The move had been expected after the 23-year-old World Cup winner publicly said he wanted to quit Wolfsburg causing tension at the club.

PSG were just one of several clubs on the trail of the player known for his speed and dribbling ability.

Draxler cost Wolfsburg 35 million euros when he joined them from Schalke in 2015.

