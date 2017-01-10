Women plan protests in India against mass assault

Women’s groups in India are planning nationwide rallies on January the 21st, to protest the alleged mass molestation in the city of Ben-galuru on New Year’s eve.

Several women said they were groped and assaulted by a mob on a crowded central street of the technology hub Bengaluru on Dec. 31 last year, despite the presence of a large number of policemen.

The state Home Minister later told television network “such incidents do happen”, while another politician blamed women for following “western culture”, dressing inappropriately and staying out late.

The protests, publicised under the Hashtag #IWillGoOut on social media, are meant to coincide with the “Million Women March” in Washington on Jan. 21.

