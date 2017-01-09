Zaha bags assist on debut as Cote d’Ivoire beat Sweden

Crystal Palace forward Wilfred Zaha had an impressive start to his Cote d’Ivoire career as he provided an assist in their 2-1 win against Sweden in a friendly on Sunday.
The game was part of preparations for the Ivorians who will be defending the Africa Cup of Nations title at this year’s edition in Gabon.

After appearing in two friendly games for England, Zaha only recently switched his international allegiance to Cote d’Ivoire.

He was included in Cote d’Ivoire’s final 23-man squad for AFCON.

Zaha came off the bench in the 46th minute for Salomon Kalou and provided an assist for Giovanni Sio for Cote d’Ivoire’s second goal in the 50th minute.

Sweden took the lead on 40 minutes following an own goal from Wilfried Kanon before Serge Yao Nguessan equalised for Cote d’Ivoire.

Cote d’Ivoire are drawn in Group C at the 2017 AFCON with Togo, Morocco and Democratic Republic of Congo.

