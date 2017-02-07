Zimbabwe: Meat dealers Beamoan 15pc VAT

Local meat production companies have implored Government to consider scraping the 15 percent value-added tax (VAT) on all meat products which was effected beginning this month saying it has a negative impact on the viability of their business.

Speaking during a tour by the Parliamentary Portfolio committee of Lands, Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development on Friday, the managing director of Surrey Meats, Mr Simon Arnold said the 15 percent VAT that had been effected will cripple their industry.

Government recently gazetted Statutory Instrument 20 of 2017 (SI 20 of 2017) which came into effect on February 1, 2017.

SI20 levies a Value Added Tax (VAT) of 15 percent on meat, meat products, fish, potatoes, rice and margarine, products which were previously zero VAT rated.

Mr Arnold said; “The S120 of 2017 is hurting our industry as the cost of doing business in Zimbabwe was already high before it was effected.Image result for meat

 

“Due to its introduction, our products will be going up by 15 percent, making our products prices less attractive compared to those products imported by our competitors,” said Mr Arnold.

He also said the strain on their industry would descend heavily on their employees as they will be affected most when big companies opt for retrenchment as the only means of staying in business.

“We have about 518 employees including management and as a result of SI20 of 2017, prices will go up,” he said.

 

