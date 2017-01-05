Zimbabwe new tax policy to push up price of rice by 15%

The price of rice could go up by 15 percent in Zimbabwe if government re-introduces of Value Added Tax on the staple food.

The National Budget Finance and Economic Development, Minister, Patrick Chinamasa, in the 2017 budget proposed VAT on rice which was previously exempted by Statutory Instrument of 2016.

Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe, are seeking audience with Minister Chinamasa with a view to getting the VAT suspended.

According to Grains Millers, VAT will trigger a decline in demand for the commodity….furtger creating problems for the country’s food chain.

Rice has become one of the staple foods of many Zimbabweans.

