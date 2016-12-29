Zimbabwe Power firm targets financing deal March 2017

The Zimbabwe Power Company expects to reach financial closure for the $ 1,5 billion expansion of Hwange Power Station by March next year.

The Managing Director of the company, Noah Gwariro, said progress has been made on the expansion project.

The loan agreement between the Government of Zimbabwe and Exim Bank of China was ratified in Parliament on December 7.

Chinese firm, Sino Hydro, was awarded the contract to expand Hwange Power Station’s capacity by 300 megawatts.

