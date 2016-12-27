Zimbabwe to boost Harare power station with $14m

The Zimbabwe Power Company is seeking permission from bondholders to divert $ 14 for re-powering the Harare Power Station, to finance the completion of Kariba South Power Station.

The utility’s financial advisors said.In a circular to bond holders, the utility’s financial advisors submitted a request for a change of use of the bond proceeds.

The bond was raised by the Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe for the Re-powering of Harare Power Station under the $ 50 million bond issue.

The Development Bank said the request had been necessitated by the need to prioritise funding for the Kariba South Power Station Expansion Project.

Zimbabwe is facing electricity shortages with generation at 1,300 megawatts against demand of 2,000 megawatts.

