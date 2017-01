Zimbabwe’s Eskom relaxes Zesa power import terms

South African power utility, Eskom, has relaxed its position regarding earlier demands for Zesa Holdings to pay for power imports in advance.

The Zimbabwean power utility imports 50 megawatts from South Africa during peak periods of demand and up to 300 megawatts during off peak periods.

Demand for power outstrips supply in Zimbabwe owing to limited generation, with most power plants having lived beyond their lifespan.

Eskom demanded that Zesa pays for power imports ahead of supply to reduce huge debts.

