Zlatan Ibrahimovic says ‘simple mistakes’ cost Man United against Liverpool

Zlatan Ibrahimovic says “simple mistakes” cost Manchester United in the 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Old Trafford, on Sunday.

Ibrahimovic’s 14th league goal of the season cancelled out James Milner’s first-half penalty and extended United’s unbeaten run in the Premier League to 12 games.

The result leaves Machester United sixth in the Premier League, five points behind third-placed Liverpool, and the former Sweden international believes his side got their tactics wrong at the start of the match.

