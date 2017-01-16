Zlatan Ibrahimovic says “simple mistakes” cost Manchester United in the 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Old Trafford, on Sunday.

Ibrahimovic’s 14th league goal of the season cancelled out James Milner’s first-half penalty and extended United’s unbeaten run in the Premier League to 12 games.

The result leaves Machester United sixth in the Premier League, five points behind third-placed Liverpool, and the former Sweden international believes his side got their tactics wrong at the start of the match.

The post Zlatan Ibrahimovic says ‘simple mistakes’ cost Man United against Liverpool appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.