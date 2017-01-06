Zmbabwe bans street vendor over typhoid fear

Authorities in Zimbabwe have banned food vendors in the capital Harare, following an outbreak of typhoid fever.

The health ministry says two people including a 13-year-old girl have died from the disease over the last month.

Hundreds more have been infected.

Authorities have since set up a treatment camp to deal with the rising cases of the highly contagious typhoid fever in the capital.

