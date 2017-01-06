Zmbabwe bans street vendor over typhoid fear

Posted January 6, 2017 4:37 pm by Comments

Zmbabwe bans street vendor over typhoid fear

Authorities in Zimbabwe have banned food vendors in the capital Harare, following an outbreak of typhoid fever.

The health ministry says two people including a 13-year-old girl have died from the disease over the last month.

Image result for Harare bans food vendors over typhoid fever outbreak

Hundreds more have been infected.

Authorities have since set up a treatment camp to deal with the rising cases of the highly contagious typhoid fever in the capital.

The post Zmbabwe bans street vendor over typhoid fear appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Egypt stepping up use of travel bans against dissidents At least six activists, lawyers and journalists have been prevented from leaving Egypt in one week. Rights groups say 217...
  2. Tunisia reports outbreak of H5 Bird Flu in wild birds Tunisia has reported an outbreak of the highly contagious H5 bird flu virus among wild birds, in the north of...
  3. Boko Haram: El-Rufa’i bans street begging, hawking The Kaduna State Government on Tuesday banned any form of street begging and hawking in the state. A statement signed...
  4. Policeman kills vendor over price of cup of tea An Egyptian policeman shot and killed a Cairo street vendor on Tuesday after an argument over the cost of a...
  5. What you need to know about typhoid fever A young lad met me on my way back from work. “Good day sir,” he said; “I have been sick...
  6. Typhoid Fever: Symptoms And Treatment Hey Everyone,Lets talk about Typhoid Fever What is typhoid fever?Typhoid fever is an acute illness associated with fever caused by...
  7. Zambia shuts schools over typhoid outbreak Thirty schools in the Zambian capital Lusaka have been closed due to unsanitary conditions following an outbreak of typhoid in...
  8. Institute honours Nigerian researchers for developing typhoid vaccine, others The International Institute for Training, Research and Economic Development (IITRED) has awarded prizes to three Nigerian researchers for developing typhoid...
  9. One million Yellow Fever vaccines disappear mysteriously in Angola Reports say one million yellow fever vaccines out of 6 million, mysteriously disappeared in Angola. Earlier this year, the country...
  10. Nigeria’s FA says Super Falcons, Coaches to face life bans The Nigeria football federation have plan to ban several Super Falcons stars and some of the coaches could lose their...

< YOHAIG home