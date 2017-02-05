Zuma VIP chief’s ‘fake’ matric

Zuma VIP chief’s ‘fake’ matric

President Jacob Zuma’s chief protector, King Ngcobo, has been accused of submitting a fake matric certificate before being appointed head of VIP protection services.

Zuma Anti-corruption

Ngcobo, also referred to by his clan name, Mapholoba, is known to be a “Zuma man” within the intelligence circles and the SA Police Service (SAPS).

He was promoted to the post, despite not having the required NQF Level 6. It was one of the stipulated requirements when the post was advertised.

City Press has obtained documents which reveal that during the screening process, warrant officer MK Mate refused to tick the box indicating whether Ngcobo had passed matric and possessed the necessary qualifications.

