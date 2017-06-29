5 Hit Songs of 2010 That Shaped The Sounds Of Today | #TBT

As we are rocking the hit songs of today, it is important we do not forget the songs we rocked before now. Song that got us grooving and also won awards for their quality in sound, lyrics, videos and the love people got for them.

This post will be listing 5 of these songs that made 2010 a hit. These are songs we rocked like nothing can be more than it, but now, all they do is bring back memories, and of course, good memories of how our present superstars were made and make us even remember some that are no longer consistent in the music scene.

So here we go;

5. Kondo: This was a hit back to back with the late Dagrin speaking the minds of our young men and women informing their partners of the absence of their parents. This song was released in 2009 but became a hit in 2010, and became hotter after the death of Dagrin, but as the saying goes, Dagrin lives on, and so far he lives on, the Kondo lives with him.

4. Holla at Your Boy; Next on this list is Wizkid’s Holla at your boy! This song certainly defined the Wizkid we now know as our superstar. You will remember that this song has been the defining track for his 2011 Superstar album, that as we can now see, predicted his future correctly to be the superstar boy we now know him as. The song garnered awards for the young man from Ojuelegba and set him on the right path to the Daddy Yo he is today. The greatness of this song is as a result of the love people had for not just the song, but for the singer too, so yea, holla at your boy was a 2010 hit back to back.

3. Mr Endowed: This club banger released on May 23rd by Koko Master and produced by Don Jazzy was a song for the ladies and the men that take pride in being endowed in every area, from financially to physically. This song was a hit due to its global appeal, as despite it’s relevant to an international market has that local story telling effect that D’banj added to it, making it a song that you can still rock today, not because of the beat but because of the story it tells. Although this song didn’t bag an award, it was really appreciated and accepted with over four nominations.

2. Oleku: Ice prince takes the second place away without competition as this songs was a hit and the track every big boy or “wanna be” big boy rocked with pride. This song raised our expectations for Ice prince and in its own unique way, came with different tempos that we all love and till date, the song is still one you rock well to whenever it comes up, so yes, it is a number 2 that made way for most of the hits we hear today from Nigerian artistes who blends rap with indigenous sounds.

1. Only Me: If there’s one thing that makes a song classic it is when it can last the test of time and that is one thing Tuface’s “Only Me” has done. Despite how old this song is, it is still a hit and relevant till date, now imagine how big it was when it was released. This song is one that touches every and teaches everyone to be considerate of the next person as we live for others and not just a for ourselves alone. The 2010 hit track was released the week of the “The Unstoppable The International Edition” album release and won two awards with Channel O for Most gifted West African video and Most gifted video of the year.

