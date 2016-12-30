27 Hottest Nigerian Songs Released In November 2016

Posted December 30, 2016 1:35 pm by Comments

27 Hottest Nigerian Songs Released In November 2016

Lola Rae ft. Davido – Biko

27 Hottest Nigerian Songs Released In November 2016

27 Hottest Nigerian Songs Released In November 2016

Lola Rae surfaced with a banging track biko featuring DMW big boss Davido. News later broke out that she would become the firstlady of the Davido owned label. Biko is a tune.

 

CKay – Nkechi Turn Up

CKay - Nkechi Turn Up

Choc City artist/Producer released what could be his best original tune yet. Nkechi turn up is a nice party jam.

 

Lil Kesh – Shele Gan Gan

Lil Kesh - Shele Gan Gan

Lil Kesh is a confirmed hit maker and his newest single is another testament to the fact. Listen to Shele gan gan

 

Yemi Alade – Gucci Ferragamo

unnamed

Arguably Nigeria’s biggest female artist in 2016. Yemi dropped another sweet tune in ‘Gucci Ferragamo’

 

Small Doctor – Forever

VIDEO: Small Doctor - Forever

Small Doctor released ‘Forever’ in November, a sweet love song which is different from we usually get from him.

 

Harrysong – Bacana (Prod. Del’B)

fd4c3db23e5ca1c4ccb5017ed5778908

Harrysongs left Fivestar Music shortly after dropping his latest single ‘Bacana’. He set up altar plate and released the visuals to the single. We also hear that he’ll be dropping an album in the first quarter of 2017.

 

 

The post 27 Hottest Nigerian Songs Released In November 2016 appeared first on notjustOk.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. 10 Hottest Nigerian Songs of 2016 So Far 10 Hottest Nigerian Songs of 2016 So Far The first 6 months of the year has gone by in a...
  2. 22 Hot NIgerian Songs Released in August 2016 Welcome to our monthly list of the hottest songs released on a monthly basis. We looked at August and picked...
  3. Yemi Alade – “Gucci Ferragamo” (Prod by Maleek Berry) Effyzzie Music diva Yemi Alade releases a new single titled “Gucci Ferragamo” and produced by Maleek Berry. “Gucci Ferragamo” shows...
  4. PT MUSIC CHART: Top 20 Naija songs released in November Some of Nigeria’s favourite artistes churned out chart-topping singles. The post PT MUSIC CHART: Top 20 Naija songs released in...
  5. PREMIERE: Lil Kesh – “Shele Gan Gan” (Prod. By Krizbeatz) There is virtually no stopping for Lil Kesh. The YAGI/YBNL act is out with a new banger titled “Shele Gan Gan” which...
  6. Photos From Yemi Alade’s Performance At Tanzania Fiesta, 2016 Award winning singer Yemi Alade delivered an energetic performance at the 2016 edition of Tanzania’s fiesta. The johnny crooner performed...
  7. Top 20 Biggest And Most Popular Songs In Nigeria 2016 By T.I.N Magazine So we told you T.I.N Magazine was coming up with a list of the biggest and most popular songs in...
  8. Top 10 Songs For The Month Of October Fresh into the month of November, we bring you the top 10 music-count for the just concluded month of October....
  9. See The Hottest 10 Hausa Rappers In 2016 Hottest 10 Hausa Rappers 2016a category for the best Hausa Rapper and Overall most successful Hausa Rapper in the year...
  10. You will NEVER see this Movie! Watch 3 Teasers for the Film to be Released in November 2115 Ever thought about making a movie and keeping it in a custom made safe for a hundred years? Well Louis...

< YOHAIG home