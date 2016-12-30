Lola Rae surfaced with a banging track biko featuring DMW big boss Davido. News later broke out that she would become the firstlady of the Davido owned label. Biko is a tune.

Choc City artist/Producer released what could be his best original tune yet. Nkechi turn up is a nice party jam.

Lil Kesh is a confirmed hit maker and his newest single is another testament to the fact. Listen to Shele gan gan

Arguably Nigeria’s biggest female artist in 2016. Yemi dropped another sweet tune in ‘Gucci Ferragamo’

Small Doctor released ‘Forever’ in November, a sweet love song which is different from we usually get from him.

Harrysongs left Fivestar Music shortly after dropping his latest single ‘Bacana’. He set up altar plate and released the visuals to the single. We also hear that he’ll be dropping an album in the first quarter of 2017.

The post 27 Hottest Nigerian Songs Released In November 2016 appeared first on notjustOk.