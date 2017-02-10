32 Hottest Nigerian Songs Released In Dec 2016 & Jan 2017

Welcome one, welcome all!

This is our first compilation of the year 2017 and we have a lit list of dope songs released over the course of 2 months. Songs released in December were not considered for the hottest songs of 2016 so we combined a December 2016 and January 2017 list for you.

Checkout the 32 songs below.

Off Olamide’s 7th album, Pepper Dem Gang was one of the stand-out tracks. It featured his newest signing Davolee and was produced by the wickedest producer, Young John.

2. Vector – I Pray ft. D’Banj

Vector finally dropped his Lafiaji album which had alot of enjoyable tunes from Rap to Afro Pop. He featured Dbanj on this ‘I Pray’ song which was released as a promo single off the album. Listen below.

3. Teni – Amen

New and talented kid on the block Teni has been impressing with fresstyles and comical skits on social media platform Instagram and Youtube before being snapped up by super producer Shizzi! Here’s her first official single ‘Amen’, a prayerful and powerful tune aptly produced by Shizzi himself.

#Funfact: Teni is the younger sister to popular songstress Niniola, you can say Music does run in their family. Enjoy.

4. Wizkid – Daddy Yo

Wizkid was crowned the biggest artiste of last year by many platforms including us as he appeared no1 on our hottest Nigerian artists list. His newest effort Daddy yo was welcomed so much that it became the most played song on nigerian radio by the 3rd week. Listen below.