Aladin Anyebe – Eminado

Aladin Anyebe – Eminado
Aladin Anyebe – Eminado

Aladin Anyebe – Eminado

The birth of the Eminado song started out after listening and getting captivated by the Mavin Records song EMINADO. It was also inspired by love.

I made a demo and sent it to one of Nigeria`s fast rising music producers, Victor Solomon aka DAMILS.

He cooked up the music and I laid the vocals. The final result is a smooth Pop/Rnb/World music fusion Song that is set to get you addicted.

