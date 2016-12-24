Arise, Shine! It’s Time To “Praise In The City”

Christmas is that time of the year associated with giving and in line with this, your number one Lifestyle station, City Fm 105.1 is again giving back immensely to show appreciation to God as He continues to take the station to greater heights. Hence, the Praise In The City Concert happening on Boxing day, 26th December at the Police College Grounds GRA Ikeja from 10 am and admission is FREE for EVERYONE!

“Praise In The City” will feature LIVE performances from award winning inspirational & gospel artists which includes Nathaniel Bassey, Midnight crew, Chioma Jesus, The Bekes, Eben, Toni Adoki, Kinbo Allen, Enkay, Benita Okojie, Chika 100%, Efe Nathan, Wale Sax and the Kingsville Choir.

Your hosts for the event is City FM’s breakfast show hosts, Bellarose Okojie, Benny Ark and FREKE from Abuja.

Also importantly, there will also be an atmosphere of love and fun at the event as there will be lots of games and rides for the children in a carnival-like atmosphere to ensure everyone enjoys themselves irrespective of age, size or gender.

This edition of “Praise In The City” like the first edition, promises to bring the platform to reflect spirituality and give a sense of heavenly glory in an amazing manner that will usher in thanksgiving from the mouths of all present; it will certainly be an avenue for miracles, blessings and testimonies.

City FM also launches a unique dimension in giving by making it clear that YOU DON’T HAVE TO PAY TO PRAISE! In other words, “Praise In The City” is absolutely FREE!

Meanwhile if you want to come showcase your products, you can secure a vendor stand by calling Blessing on 08035126433 or email events@city1051fm.com, marketing@city1051fm.com.

