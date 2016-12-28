Baci X Lisa Li X Jeff Jerry – One Africa Dance (Fenu Danse) | prod. VC Perez
Three artists One song. They are coming from three different Countries: Baci (Nigeria), Lisa Li (France), Jeff Jerry (Ivory Coast) guided and assembled by talented VC Perez (Lagos).
A rising hit on the charts worldwide with the catchy hook in french. From upcoming artist Lisa Li’s Album “Abiola”. Special cover Art from Felisidex. Bravo Africa United!
DOWNLOAD AUDIO/MP3
