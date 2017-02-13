BankyOnDBeatz – Heart Desire ft. DJ Yin

Posted February 13, 2017

“St. Valentine’s day is almost here and Monster Boy producer, Bankyondbeatz has decided to make the lovers boat this season rock more.

The 23 year-old producer who recently released his Fuego Senoras EP has made the DJ YIN assisted – Heart Desire – available for free download on notjustok.com. 

The smooth romantic number which claimed the most voted song on Beat FM’s FreshBeats for the month of January has enjoyed massive airplay across radio stations home and abroad. The producer has also received thumbs up for his brilliant work on the track from major music industry colleagues such as Mr Eazi, Douglas Jekan of Beat FM, Bizzle Osikoya of The Plug and more.  

Listen to Fuego Senoras on Soundcloud, Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer, Amazon, Google Play music and other music streaming platforms. 

Also, the video for Fale Comigo – another fan favourite off the EP featuring UK based Nigerian singer, Lady Donli – comes out this February”.

