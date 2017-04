Hey y’all, check out this Ghanaian/Nigerian collaboration between Bisa Kdei and Reekado Banks from Ghana and Nigeria respectively.

Feeling was produced by Pee Wezel and sounds like a subtle groovy tune that you will want to add to your playlist asap!

Enjoy.

