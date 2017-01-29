C-Noms Ft. Ruff Coin & Goldrill – Blessing

Fast rising UAE Based Nigeria born music artiste C-Noms is a singer, songwriter & performer born in Eastern Parts of Nigeria.

C-Noms features Ruffcoin Nwa Aba & Goldrill in this debut single “Blessing” produced by Don Seth Beats which turns out to be a mixture of Gospel,afro and pop, inspired by God positive doings in his life .

He promises to bring us a couple of good music which would cut across every music genre and spread in the nation and beyond.