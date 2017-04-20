Calvin Harris – Slide (DJ Cuppy Neo-Afrobeats Remix)

“Slide, which is set to be one of summer’s hottest global bangers has now been given a different flavour! Nigerian-born DJ Cuppy and pioneer of ‘Neo-Afrobeats’ has remixed the record bringing out a new tone. “Slide” is originally released by Calvin Harris Ft Frank Ocean and Migos.

This creation can be considered ‘Neo-Afrobeats’ with elements of Afrobeats and Tropical House which Cuppy is known for.”

Listen up!

