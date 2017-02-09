Chidinma – Plenty Melody

Chidinma – Plenty Melody

“Afropop sensation and winner of the 2010 edition of MTN project fame, Chidinma Ekile has released a new single for her fans. In this economic recession, the lyrics of Plenty Melody; a hopeful, aspirational song about achieving success and wealth will resonate with a lot of Nigerians. 

Produced by Mystro, the beat, lyrics and Chidinma’s vocals blend well together to produce a feel good song with an infectious rhythm that is sure to be a fan favourite.”

