‘Daddy Yo’ Now Most Played Song On Nigerian Radio | PlayData Week 5

Daddy Yo has finally become the most played song on Nigerian radio on the 5th week of the PlayData charts 2017, having played second fiddle this past 2 weeks. Ex no1, Mad Over You by Runtown drops down to 3rd place while Dammy Krane’s Izzue surprisingly moves into 2nd place from being 29th last week.

The new entrants to the top 10 were Reekado Banks’ Ladies and Gentlemen and Praiz’s new song Folashade debuting at no9. Check the top 10 below.

What is #RadioTopTen?

#RadioTopTen – The official countdown of the most played songs across ALL radio stations.

How does #RadioTopTen chart music?

#RadioTopTen monitors all radio stations in your region and charts songs by number of plays. To see TOP 100 of the most placed Tracks on Radio, click here

How does #RadioTopTen work?

#RadioTopTen is powered by Playdata. Playdata is an innovative broadcast/media monitoring tool that provides play count reporting in real time. Visit www.myplaydata.com to learn more about Playdata.

Does #RadioTopTen monitor and chart every single song that plays on the radio?

All #RadioTopTen charted songs must exist in the Playdata library. The Playdata library of monitored songs includes over 1000,000 songs that currently air on radio. New songs are registered for monitoring upon release. Playdata also requests that music publishers and content creators register their music for monitoring and charting by uploading directly to Playdata for free at PlaydataNG.com

