Davido Announces 8-City #BackToBasics Nigerian Tour 2017

2017 has been a ground-breaking year for Davido so far. From the release of his smash hit record “IF”, to performing round the world and recording new music, this year has been tagged ‘The Year of King O.B.O’.

At the beginning of the year, Davido said via his Instagram (@davidoofficial) that he was going “Back 2 Basics” and that seems to be what he is doing in every aspect of his music career. He has reunited with his original management and has also turned down a numerous amount of endorsement deals, which has people wondering what he may be up to.

OBO’s next step is the “Back2Basics” tour, today Davido announces that he will be going on a first of its kind nationwide tour of Nigeria. This is a huge step for the Nigerian music industry, as a tour of this magnitude has never happened before. He will be hitting the road with his DMW team made up of Dremo, DJ Ecool, Yonda, Ichaba & Mayorkun to perform in eight cities.

This tour is years in the making and will see Davido performing all his hit songs from when he burst on the music scene in 2011 to the current #1 song in Africa. Davido is known for his energy on stage so expect that same energy the whole tour and more.

The tour will be touching Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Benin, Ilorin, Osogbo, Ibadan & Lagos. Full dates and information on the tour will be released in coming weeks.

