Davido’s ‘IF’ retains its top spot as Tiwa Savage’s newest banger ‘All Over’ remains hot on its heels. The super song by the SMD superstar has been tearing up the airwaves this past week and i simply expected it to come up top this week, but it didn’t.

P-Square’s Away makes up the top 3 while Wizkid’s Come Closer features at 6th. Checkout the top 10 below.

The post Davido’s ‘IF’ Remains Top, But Tiwa Savage Provides Close Competition | PlayData Week 17 appeared first on notjustOk.