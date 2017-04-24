Davido’s ‘IF’ Remains Top, But Tiwa Savage Provides Close Competition | PlayData Week 17

Posted April 24, 2017 1:35 pm by Comments

Davido’s ‘IF’ Remains Top, But Tiwa Savage Provides Close Competition | PlayData Week 17
Davido's 'IF' Remains Top, But Tiwa Savage Provides Close Competition | PlayData Week 17

Davido’s ‘IF’ Remains Top, But Tiwa Savage Provides Close Competition | PlayData Week 17

Davido’s ‘IF’ retains its top spot as Tiwa Savage’s newest banger ‘All Over’ remains hot on its heels. The super song by the SMD superstar has been tearing up the airwaves this past week and i simply expected it to come up top this week, but it didn’t.

P-Square’s Away makes up the top 3 while Wizkid’s Come Closer features at 6th. Checkout the top 10 below.

 

 

The post Davido’s ‘IF’ Remains Top, But Tiwa Savage Provides Close Competition | PlayData Week 17 appeared first on notjustOk.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Davido’s Daughter With Tiwa Savage’s Son & The Okoye Kids At Her School Party (Pics) Little Imade, the daughter of Nigerian singer, Davido was asked by her tutors to take Jamil, Tiwa Savage son on...
  2. Davido’s ‘IF’ Retains Top Spot For 2nd Week Running | PlayData Week 12 Davido’s ‘IF’ Retains Top Spot For 2nd Week Running | PlayData Week 12 Davido’s monster Jam ‘If’ retains top spot...
  3. Pana Equals PlayData Record as Most played Song for 9th Straight Week | PlayData Week 41 Pana Equals PlayData Record as Most played Song for 9th Straight Week | PlayData Week 41 Tekno’s Pana has now...
  4. Tiwa Savage’s Fans Slam Yemi Alade For “Pretending To Help Tiwa Win Award” (Pics) In the spirit of sportsmanship, Nigerian Pop star, Yemi Alade took to her gram to gather votes for her colleague,...
  5. Tiwa Savage gets 100% real in Genevieve Magazine: “They say you bond instantly with your baby but I didn’t have that instant connection” Tiwa Savage gets refreshingly real in the Genevieve Magazine’s November 2015 issue where she opens up about dealing with her...
  6. Throwback Photo Of Tiwa Savage Signing Autograph On A Fan’s Boobs Goes Viral Below is what a social media user wrote… Tiwa savage signing autograph: One of Tiwa savage’s teeming fans in Malaysia,...
  7. Our relationship with Tiwa Savage strong as ever – Pepsi The beverage brand denies it dropped Tiwa following last week’s public row with her husband. The post Our relationship with...
  8. Pana by Tekno Makes it 4weeks on top of PlayData Radio Top 10 | Week 36 Pana by Tekno held on to the top spot for the 4th straight week with no changes to the top...
  9. Tiwa Savage Teaches Her Son, Jamil, How To Dance Watch Video here: https://www.instagram.com/p/BOALduhFn8l/ Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage is an exceptional mother and she has shown us in a thousand...
  10. I Don’t Know Tiwa Savage Personally – Seyi Shay Nigerian songwriter and record producer, Oluwaseyi Joshua, popularly known by her stage name, Seyi Shay, says she does not really...

< YOHAIG home