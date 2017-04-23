Davido Music Worldwide singer – Mayorkun is set to embark on a Nationwide University tour commencing from May 12th, 2017 and ending in October.

The tour will kick off at University of Nigeria, Nssuka. More dates and more schools will be confirmed as the tour goes on.

The singer recently celebrated his one year in the music industry, and he shared some tweets to that effect, saying he would perform in as many schools as he can.

This year, I wanna perform in as many schools as I can. My biggest fans are out there; Need to connect with them.. — MAYORKUN (@IamMayorKun) April 21, 2017

Much love #TeamMayorkun Thanks for steady holding the boy down! I appreciate, we have done so much in 1 year. Together we can do more! — MAYORKUN (@IamMayorKun) April 21, 2017

The post DMW Singer Mayorkun To Go On A School Tour From May 2017 appeared first on notjustOk.