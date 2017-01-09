Does Nigerian Hip-Hop Need A Vector & M.I Joint Project?

So, I’m going to keep this as short and straight-to-the-point as possible. I’d like to think we’ve all seen #TheList2016, the definitive list of the Hottest Rappers in Africa, put together by the NotJustOk Team, with help from seasoned industry heads across the continent.

For the 2nd year running, South African acts dominate #TheList, occupying the Top 2 slots back-to-back. While Naija had no rapper in the Top 3 in 2015, Olamide creeped in at #3 in 2016, with ANOTHER South African rapper occupying the 4th spot; a sad reflection of where our Hip-Hop currently ranks alongside our biggest rival, South Africa.

What would a joint project between us be called???? Suggestions… A photo posted by mi_abaga (@mi_abaga) on Dec 27, 2016 at 12:35pm PST

Over the Xmas period, M.I posted a picture on InstaGram backstage with Vector at V.E.C’s “Lafiaji Experience” Concert with the caption “What would a joint project between us be called???? Suggestions…”

It got me thinking. While M.I and Vector have both appeared on #TheList on different occasions, and are both largely considered among the finest talents in these parts, is Nigerian Hip-Hop in need of a mega collaboration from these two heavyweights?

In a recent NotJustOk TV interview, we asked Vector if he felt English rap in Naija was lagging behind its Indigenous counterpart. His response was quite insightful, stating that “art is art”, while acknowledging the fact that the local culture would play a part at some point. Case in point: Olamide, Phyno, Reminisce, and the likes.

A few years ago, this was not the case, as emcees like Modenine, M.I, Naeto C, Killz, Vector, Sinzu, Ice Prince, eLDee, Jesse Jagz, dominated the Hip-Hop landscape. That has completely changed. And this change has coincided with the rise of Hip-Hop from South Africa (primarily) and Ghana, which effectively knocked Nigeria off the top of the food chain.

As the self-acclaimed “giants of Africa” and gate-keepers of all things awesome in Africa, how do we fix this? What has to change? Where do we go from here? It’s time for some genuine soul searching. And this could be a start.

If you consider yourself a Nigerian hip-hop fan, please let us join hands, get down on our knees, and collectively pray that these two super rappers go a step further than a mere Social Media tease, by blessing us with something special in 2017. They need it. We need it. Nigerian Hip-Hop needs it. Africa is waiting for it.

M.I and Vector… your move!

M.I Abaga View Profile Vector View Profile

The post Does Nigerian Hip-Hop Need A Vector & M.I Joint Project? appeared first on notjustOk.