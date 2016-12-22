Dot G – Leso Leso
Sequel to Shaka Dance remix ft. Skales, Dot G decides to bank on the season of love, the season of joy to give us Leso Leso, a unique love song.
As much as the song is for lovers, it is also a song for everybody. Ibadan born Dot G ends the year on a high, obviously 2017 is going to be lit.
This is one song that should be on every Playlist. The video drops early in the year 2017.
Kindly Download and enjoy!
DOWNLOAD AUDIO
The post Dot G – Leso Leso appeared first on notjustOk.
What do you think?