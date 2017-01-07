Yahweh is a worship song inspired by God’s presence. It is a soul-stirring song of surrender to God’s will. As the New Year has dawned, God will take his place and do what he desires in the lives of his people.

Dr. Paul and Soul Solace are just vehicles of expression for God’s touch through this song. The group has had a good year in 2016 dropping back-to-back hits like Nara Ekele (nominated for the Scepters Award), My Helper, My Helper Remix, Bulie Ya and Adonai.

The song Yahweh takes this success to the next level.

DOWNLOAD AUDIO: Dr. Paul & Soul Solace – Yahweh

